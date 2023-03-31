Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Acquired by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 404.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PARA opened at $21.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $38.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Macquarie cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.