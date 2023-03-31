Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $6.04 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGRE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $6.50 to $5.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 471,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,919.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,439.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $127,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,919.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 194,500 shares of company stock valued at $915,165 over the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

Paramount Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Paramount Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGRE opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -193.74%.

About Paramount Group

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.