Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

PKE opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. Park Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $269.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Aerospace

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 620.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 599,080 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Park Aerospace by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 644,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 371,881 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 139,770 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 12.2% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,247,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,774,000 after buying an additional 135,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 86,020 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

