Parth Mehrotra Sells 5,140 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $144,125.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,843.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Parth Mehrotra sold 20,101 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $568,858.30.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Parth Mehrotra sold 48,473 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $1,374,209.55.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Parth Mehrotra sold 53,560 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $1,506,642.80.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRVA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

