Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 740,712 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,737,013 shares.The stock last traded at $114.12 and had previously closed at $108.98.

The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.87 and a 200-day moving average of $115.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

