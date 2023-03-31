PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

PDSB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Noble Financial increased their price objective on PDS Biotechnology to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.31. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

