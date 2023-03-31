PDS Biotechnology’s (PDSB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 104.78% from the company’s current price.

PDSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. The firm has a market cap of $166.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.31. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. State Street Corp grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

