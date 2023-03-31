PDS Biotechnology’s (PDSB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 104.78% from the company’s current price.
PDSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.
PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance
Shares of PDSB stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. The firm has a market cap of $166.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.31. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27.
Institutional Trading of PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile
PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.
