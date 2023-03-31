Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) & GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Critical Analysis

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) and Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GeneDx and Pear Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $234.69 million 1.08 -$548.98 million ($0.93) -0.34 Pear Therapeutics $4.21 million 8.65 -$65.14 million ($0.22) -1.18

Pear Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GeneDx. Pear Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeneDx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

56.0% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Pear Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GeneDx and Pear Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A Pear Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40

Pear Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 2,303.85%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than GeneDx.

Risk and Volatility

GeneDx has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pear Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and Pear Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -233.91% -117.63% -75.64% Pear Therapeutics -265.26% -185.33% -85.47%

Summary

Pear Therapeutics beats GeneDx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

