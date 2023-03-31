Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given New $15.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.50 to $15.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PEB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,349.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 11,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,531,220.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,349.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 39,865 shares of company stock worth $555,064. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

See Also

