Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.29. Approximately 1,207,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 12,845,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $180,411.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rathbones Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.6% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,967.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 515,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 224,222 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 20.3% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 920,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 155,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

