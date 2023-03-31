Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $14.50

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $14.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WOOF. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.99. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 618,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,147 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at about $56,285,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,521,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,274,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

