Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT Lowered to $8.50 at Citigroup

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.36.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WOOF opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.06. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Activity at Petco Health and Wellness

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,481.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.