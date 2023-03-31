Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.47, but opened at $8.83. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 1,565,390 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

