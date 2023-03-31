Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 3.2% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.38 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

