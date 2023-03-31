Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.9% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

