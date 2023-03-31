Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $99.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.93. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

