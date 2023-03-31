Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

PSX opened at $99.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.93. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

