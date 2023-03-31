Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.09, but opened at $32.37. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Phreesia shares last traded at $31.95, with a volume of 27,583 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $449,999.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,089.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,845 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 85,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,624,000 after acquiring an additional 139,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 62.71% and a negative return on equity of 52.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

