Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,007 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $11,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,484 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5,547.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,323,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,553,000 after buying an additional 2,282,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,412,000 after acquiring an additional 921,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $12,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

NYSE DOC opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

