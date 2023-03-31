Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) PT Lowered to C$1.60 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.85 to C$1.60 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE PNE opened at C$1.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$445.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.78. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.07 and a 52 week high of C$2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

