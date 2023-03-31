Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

PXD stock opened at $202.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

