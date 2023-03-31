Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.
nCino Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of nCino stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. nCino has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 0.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912,118 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 32.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,774,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in nCino by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 733,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,602,000 after acquiring an additional 704,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
