Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of nCino stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. nCino has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of nCino

In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $55,959.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $55,959.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $173,083.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,392 shares in the company, valued at $27,882,439.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,445 shares of company stock worth $514,063 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912,118 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 32.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,774,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in nCino by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 733,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,602,000 after acquiring an additional 704,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.