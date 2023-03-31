Piper Sandler Trims Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Target Price to $2.00

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

NYSE AEVA opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $246.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75.

In other Aeva Technologies news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 362,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $740,211.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,912,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,481.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after buying an additional 101,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

