POINT Biopharma Global Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $1.79. The company had revenue of $226.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Down 3.9 %

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

PNT stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $733.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,560,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,590,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,222 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth $34,903,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after buying an additional 426,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 89.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,692,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,544,000 after buying an additional 1,738,391 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

