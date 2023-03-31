Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH) Insider Lisa Arnold Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH – Get Rating) insider Lisa Arnold sold 20,000 shares of Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 316 ($3.88), for a total transaction of £63,200 ($77,650.82).

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust stock opened at GBX 318 ($3.91) on Friday. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 288 ($3.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 340 ($4.18). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 327.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 324.58. The company has a market capitalization of £385.64 million and a P/E ratio of 1,766.67.

Get Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust alerts:

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,111.11%.

About Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in pharmaceuticals, medical services, medical devices, and biotechnology.

Read More

