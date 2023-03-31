Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading 5.4% Higher

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.51. 753,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,727,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
