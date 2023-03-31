Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading 5.4% Higher

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.51. 753,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,727,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $811,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Read More

