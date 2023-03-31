Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Holdings Decreased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,798 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $23,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Power Integrations by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 39.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 86.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 34.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 61.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $83.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.05. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $98.92.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.94%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $49,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,131 shares in the company, valued at $9,858,927.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $49,146.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,858,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $984,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,612,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,499 shares of company stock worth $3,651,059. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Power Integrations Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.