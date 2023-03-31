Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Michael Patrick O’Shea Sells 19,926 Shares

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) insider Michael Patrick O’Shea sold 19,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.24), for a total value of £20,125.26 ($24,726.94).

Premier Miton Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:PMI opened at GBX 102 ($1.25) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Premier Miton Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 84.69 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 152 ($1.87). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 105.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £161.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Premier Miton Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from Premier Miton Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16,666.67%.

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

