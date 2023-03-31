Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) versus Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Head to Head Survey

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Rating) and Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Prime Meridian and Equity Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A Equity Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Equity Bancshares has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.57%. Given Equity Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Equity Bancshares is more favorable than Prime Meridian.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Meridian $32.67 million 2.16 $9.68 million $2.77 7.98 Equity Bancshares $224.21 million 1.68 $57.69 million $3.52 6.78

This table compares Prime Meridian and Equity Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Equity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Meridian. Equity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prime Meridian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Prime Meridian has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of Prime Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Prime Meridian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Prime Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Equity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Prime Meridian pays out 7.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Bancshares pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equity Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Equity Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Meridian and Equity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Meridian 29.63% 14.82% 1.15% Equity Bancshares 25.73% 14.55% 1.22%

Summary

Equity Bancshares beats Prime Meridian on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate, residential real estate and home equity, small business administration, construction, equipment, and commercial loans; and consumer and other loans comprising financing of automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles, as well as issues standby letters and business lines of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; mobile banking, remote and mobile deposit, Apple Pay, bank-to-bank transfer, and online banking services; and safe deposit, wire transfer, foreign exchange, direct deposits, notary, night depository, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, merchant card, and banking by mail services, as well as invests in securities. It operates through four banking offices in Tallahassee, Crawfordville, and Lakeland, Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

