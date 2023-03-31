Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.20.

Progress Software Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $56.64 on Thursday. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,967.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,967.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,543 shares of company stock worth $1,700,242. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 70,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Featured Stories

