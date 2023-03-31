Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s current price.

PRGS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.77.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,967.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,967.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,242 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,371 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,776,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,609,000 after acquiring an additional 37,038 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,618,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45,289 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

