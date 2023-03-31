ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €11.00 by UBS Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) received a €11.00 ($11.83) price target from UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.10 ($7.63) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of PSM stock opened at €9.40 ($10.11) on Wednesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €6.44 ($6.92) and a twelve month high of €12.22 ($13.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.51.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

