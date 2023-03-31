Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 45.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $122.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.86.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.