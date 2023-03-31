PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PVH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their target price on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average of $68.41. PVH has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity at PVH

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in PVH by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 17.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 29.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Stories

