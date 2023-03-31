PVH (NYSE:PVH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 478,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,023,200 shares.The stock last traded at $86.10 and had previously closed at $88.36.

The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.22%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 5.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,379,000 after buying an additional 1,616,002 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in PVH in the second quarter valued at $121,380,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,658,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,292,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,579,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,762,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average is $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

