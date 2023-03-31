Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Realty Income Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Realty Income in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Realty Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s FY2026 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Realty Income stock opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.39. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

