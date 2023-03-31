Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Issued By Zacks Research

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Danaher in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $10.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.92 EPS.
DHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.
Danaher Stock Up 1.0 %
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.36%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher
In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Danaher
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaher (DHR)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.