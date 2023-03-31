Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Issued By Zacks Research

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Danaher in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $10.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.92 EPS.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Danaher Stock Up 1.0 %

DHR opened at $249.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.38 and its 200 day moving average is $260.61. The stock has a market cap of $182.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.