Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Cut by Capital One Financial

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.74. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $21.94 per share.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.26.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $202.06 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,093 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

