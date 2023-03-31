Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Lowered by Capital One Financial

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

SM Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SM opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $25,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 406,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,394.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,988,000 after acquiring an additional 676,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SM Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,607,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,813,000 after acquiring an additional 145,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

