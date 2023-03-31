Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Qualtrics International news, insider Brad R. Anderson sold 4,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $70,969.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,211,034.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qualtrics International news, insider Brad R. Anderson sold 4,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $70,969.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,211,034.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 969,324 shares of company stock worth $15,899,273. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 291.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 290.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Qualtrics International by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Qualtrics International by 237.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Qualtrics International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XM opened at $17.83 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XM shares. JMP Securities lowered Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.20 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.15 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

