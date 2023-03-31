Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,736,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,362 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,494,000 after acquiring an additional 210,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,783,000 after acquiring an additional 567,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,240,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,901,000 after acquiring an additional 55,298 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $139.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

