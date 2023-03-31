Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Lake Street Capital

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Radiant Logistics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.24. Radiant Logistics has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 35.35% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $283.47 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

