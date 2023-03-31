Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.7 %

RAVE opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.28.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 75.23% and a net margin of 70.13%.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.