Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.7 %
RAVE opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.28.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 75.23% and a net margin of 70.13%.
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
