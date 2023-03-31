Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.7 %

RAVE opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.28.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 75.23% and a net margin of 70.13%.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

