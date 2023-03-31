Raymond James Comments on MAG Silver Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06).

A number of other research firms have also commented on MAG. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $18.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in MAG Silver by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 57,673 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

