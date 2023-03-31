Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Down 4.6 %

RDI stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Reading International has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,263,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 105,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

