Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) Insider Purchases £27,888 in Stock

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE – Get Rating) insider Ian Stringer purchased 99,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £27,888 ($34,264.65).

Real Estate Investors Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RLE opened at GBX 28.75 ($0.35) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of £49.64 million, a PE ratio of 410.71 and a beta of 0.69. Real Estate Investors plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 41 ($0.50).

Real Estate Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 0.44 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

About Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

