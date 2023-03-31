Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 350,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,162,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Redfin from $3.20 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Redfin from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Redfin Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.30. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 234.33% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $479.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $171,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $171,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman acquired 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,489,134.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 500.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 26.9% during the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 815,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 173,075 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Redfin by 59.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Redfin during the second quarter valued at about $5,610,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

