Redwood Investments LLC Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $147.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.03 and a 200 day moving average of $141.10.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

