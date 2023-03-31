Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Earns Buy Rating from Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $850.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Securities raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $836.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $811.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $761.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $740.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $835.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,021 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $795,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,786 shares of company stock worth $22,950,981 in the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,220.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,085,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

