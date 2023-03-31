Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $940.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $836.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $811.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $835.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $761.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $740.01.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,786 shares of company stock valued at $22,950,981 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,220.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,085,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

